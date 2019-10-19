Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $81,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.8% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 397,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

