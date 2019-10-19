Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,813,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 121,436 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

