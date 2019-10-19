CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report sales of $164.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.36 million and the highest is $169.65 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $153.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $641.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.04 million to $652.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $678.44 million, with estimates ranging from $645.87 million to $713.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CubeSmart by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CubeSmart by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2,297.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 122,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 913,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

