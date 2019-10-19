Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $237,567.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,103,901 coins and its circulating supply is 1,936,077 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

