CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.73. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.89-5.97 EPS.

Shares of CCI opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.77.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

