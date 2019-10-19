CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $144.06 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.77.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

