Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,010 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 49.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 48.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TV. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

