Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

SWX stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $713.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

