Critical Survey: LiveRamp (RAMP) and Its Competitors

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LiveRamp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 323.70% -10.06% -7.88% LiveRamp Competitors -8.33% -2,543.90% -6.13%

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveRamp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 5 1 3.17 LiveRamp Competitors 614 2438 3388 174 2.47

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $62.17, indicating a potential upside of 64.81%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.66%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $285.62 million $1.03 billion -27.53 LiveRamp Competitors $1.16 billion $98.17 million -77.22

LiveRamp’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LiveRamp beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

