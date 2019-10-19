Critical Review: Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) and Pretium Resources (OTCMKTS:PVG)

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Pretium Resources $454.56 million 5.05 $36.62 million $0.54 22.93

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -110.23% Pretium Resources 6.48% 8.83% 4.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a beta of -141.79, indicating that its share price is 14,279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 4 4 0 2.50

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $18.45, indicating a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. Royal Standard Minerals Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

