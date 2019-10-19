Critical Review: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) vs. Suburban Propane Partners (NASDAQ:SPH)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RealReal and Suburban Propane Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 2 6 0 2.75 Suburban Propane Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $28.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.58%. Given RealReal’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Suburban Propane Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and Suburban Propane Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners $1.34 billion 1.09 $76.53 million $1.24 19.10

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than RealReal.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal N/A N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners 5.34% 13.31% 3.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. RealReal does not pay a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 193.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats RealReal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 29, 2018, it served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 700 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

