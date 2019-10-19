Critical Analysis: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) & United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 2.17% 1.49% 0.32% United Fire Group 1.91% 0.11% 0.03%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tiptree and United Fire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $625.83 million 0.40 $23.93 million N/A N/A United Fire Group $1.07 billion 1.09 $27.65 million N/A N/A

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Tiptree on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

