Critical Analysis: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Senmiao Technology (NYSE:AIHS)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CNFinance alerts:

This table compares CNFinance and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $622.68 million 0.53 $130.08 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $2.92 million 3.50 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 18.53% 22.19% 4.07% Senmiao Technology -52.55% -43.07% -29.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CNFinance and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CNFinance beats Senmiao Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.