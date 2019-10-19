Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.55). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.12% and a negative net margin of 1,303.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

CRNX opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $405.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

