Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 856.54 ($11.19).

LON:BOY opened at GBX 683 ($8.92) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 707.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 771.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 638.50 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 909.50 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Dominique Yates bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £210,300 ($274,794.20).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

