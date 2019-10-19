Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Announces $8.00 Dividend

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 8.00 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Credicorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 86.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Credicorp has a payout ratio of 126.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Credicorp to earn $18.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $209.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $199.83 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

