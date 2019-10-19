Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Gate.io and UEX. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $3.60 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01135778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,080,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

