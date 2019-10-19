Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crawford United from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crawford United will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

