Crabb Rick Acquires 260,869 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) insider Crabb Rick purchased 260,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.94.

PDN opened at $30.08 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2543 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

