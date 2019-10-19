CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRAI. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRA International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CRA International had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

