Cowen Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $415.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $435.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital set a $425.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.11.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded down $18.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.30. 23,429,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.