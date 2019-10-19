Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of CVTI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,426. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $299.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

