Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beigene has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.07.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The business had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beigene will post -10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total transaction of $1,248,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $336,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock worth $3,361,842. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beigene by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Beigene by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Beigene by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.