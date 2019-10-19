Cowen Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $108.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $113.00.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a top pick rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $637,558.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,151.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,926 shares of company stock worth $8,658,177 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

