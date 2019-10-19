Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $1,796,415.92 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $1,796,415.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coupa Software stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.88 and a beta of 1.58. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $159.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.09.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $126,336,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $94,777,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 704,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 852.5% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 728,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,255,000 after purchasing an additional 652,152 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.