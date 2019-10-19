Countrywide (LON:CWD) Earns “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Countrywide (LON:CWD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWD. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Countrywide from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 6 ($0.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

CWD opened at GBX 4.99 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. Countrywide has a 1-year low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.24.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

