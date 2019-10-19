Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,194. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.