Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $2,185,194. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

