Costain Group (LON:COST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

LON:COST opened at GBX 175.60 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.50. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

