Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €45.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.75 ($69.48).

Shares of ETR:CCAP traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €30.30 ($35.23). The stock had a trading volume of 208,408 shares. Corestate Capital has a twelve month low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a twelve month high of €41.75 ($48.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $647.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

