Contrasting East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for East West Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 1 1 6 0 2.63 Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.98%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.86 billion 3.23 $703.70 million $4.66 8.86 Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 4.34 $2.95 million N/A N/A

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Carolina Trust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 32.92% 15.42% 1.68% Carolina Trust Bancshares 14.66% 7.48% 0.81%

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

