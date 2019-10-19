ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFRX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ContraFect by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 735,450 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFRX remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,855. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.15.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.