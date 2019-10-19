Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,761,140 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

