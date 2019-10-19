ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.26, approximately 366,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,288,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.32.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,079. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

