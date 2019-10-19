Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $208,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

