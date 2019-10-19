Conceal (CCX) Trading 32.1% Higher This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $823,670.00 and approximately $172,181.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002024 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, Conceal has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,602,459 coins and its circulating supply is 5,104,764 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

