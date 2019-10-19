Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat liver disease. The Company is developing its lead compound, emricasan, for the treatment of patients in orphan populations with chronic liver disease and acute exacerbations of chronic liver disease. Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CNAT remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,426. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

