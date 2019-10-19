Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Compugen by 424.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

CGEN stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

