Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Intel by 806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

