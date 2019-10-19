Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NetEase pays an annual dividend of $4.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Zillow Group does not pay a dividend. NetEase pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zillow Group and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 3 7 9 0 2.32 NetEase 0 2 11 0 2.85

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.71, suggesting a potential upside of 50.28%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $292.68, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than NetEase.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 4.92 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -122.12 NetEase $9.77 billion 3.75 $930.91 million $6.87 41.63

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -13.49% -5.12% -3.77% NetEase 11.86% 18.39% 9.97%

Summary

NetEase beats Zillow Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.