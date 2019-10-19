Comparing PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & Blue Dolphin Energy (NASDAQ:BDCO)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 7.73% -3.08% -1.63% Blue Dolphin Energy -1.46% -8.96% -6.67%

This table compares PDC Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.55 billion 0.86 $2.02 million ($2.96) -7.16 Blue Dolphin Energy $340.76 million 0.04 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PDC Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 3 16 0 2.84 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.90%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. It also provides pipeline transportation services comprising gathering and transportation of oil and natural gas for producers/shippers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Blue Dolphin Energy Company holds leasehold interests in the High Island Block 115; Galveston Area Block 321; and High Island Block 37. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

