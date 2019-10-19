Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 197,110 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 88.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,165 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,110 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. United Bank raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 323,676 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 151,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.