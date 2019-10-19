Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 10,110 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetEase by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 314,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NetEase by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $3,652,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $286.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.72. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $188.05 and a 1 year high of $295.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

