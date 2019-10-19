Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 17,408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,442,000 after buying an additional 817,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 2,697.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,832,000 after buying an additional 503,709 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,321,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.68. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Buckingham Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

