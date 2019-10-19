Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 59,934 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

