Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 33,579 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,579 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.57 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $129,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,326.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock worth $1,626,297 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

