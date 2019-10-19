Colorado Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $40.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.3707 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.