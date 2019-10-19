Coin2.1 (C2) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Coin2.1 has a market cap of $31,250.00 and $1.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin2.1 coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00034563 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00087799 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001213 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00116425 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,027.92 or 1.00485413 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003428 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Coin2.1 Coin Profile

Coin2.1 (C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us . Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.