Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CNS opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $62.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.