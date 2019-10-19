Cohen Klingenstein LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after acquiring an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after acquiring an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $349.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.33 and a 200 day moving average of $329.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

